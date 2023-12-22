Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District, OH, Grows Partnership With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUWATOSA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for a system that would allow it to streamline the management of assets and work orders, Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District in Ohio knew it was time for a change. After a thorough search, it chose to grow its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software built for our nation's special districts.Located in Ohio, Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District was intent on moving to a modern system for asset management. In its research, the District focused on finding a system that would allow it to eliminate the use of paper, provide macro-level reporting, and come with a high-quality mobile application for field operations. Its search for a comprehensive, automated solution led to Cartegraph Asset Management , which stood out for its single system of truth, GIS integration, and mobile capabilities, and for the existing partnership the District had with the mission-driven company.By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the District is poised to experience significant improvements in workflow automation, connecting various departmental stakeholders more effectively. Anticipated benefits include enhanced macro-level reporting for data-driven decisions, ease of use through a new mobile application, and overall increased efficiency in asset management. The shift has the potential to greatly enhance the District's ability to serve its community more effectively.The Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District joins a growing list of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to modernize and optimize their operations. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in the District's commitment to operational excellence and community service.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

