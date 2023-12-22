City Of Sanibel, FL, Streamlines Budgeting And Planning With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUWATOSA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to eliminate the need for Excel and enable departmental collaboration by moving to the cloud, the City of Sanibel, FL, was looking for a new solution. Recognizing the need for a more streamlined approach, it selected OpenGov to transform its budgeting and planning work.Located an hour from Fort Myers, the City of Sanibel was determined to upgrade its budgeting process. In its search for a new platform, leadership emphasized the need for a system that could help it efficiently create an organized budget book and improve efficiency across the department. The hunt for an integrated, user-friendly software led them to OpenGov Budgeting & Planning , a system that stood out for its ability to reduce time drastically in creating budget documents and eliminate inefficient email and in-person meetings.With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Sanibel will be poised to benefit from a cloud-based solution that facilitates outside office work, automated workflow processes for enhanced departmental collaboration, and provides tools for multi-year capital planning. The transition has the potential to help the City improve its efficiency, supporting staff to do more with less and enabling more data-driven decision-making.The City of Sanibel joins a vast network of public sector agencies leveraging OpenGov to enhance their operational processes. This adoption signifies the City's commitment to technological advancement and improved public service.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

