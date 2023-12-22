Learn Brands Launches Revolutionary Budtender Training Program To Elevate Expertise And Excellence In Cannabis Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn Brands, a leading provider of cannabis education, is proud to announce the launch of their new Budtender Training Program.

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Learn Brands, a leading provider of cannabis education , is proud to announce the launch of their new Budtender Training Program. This program is set to revolutionize the way budtenders are trained and will elevate the level of expertise and excellence in the cannabis industry.

The Budtender Training Program is designed to provide comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge on all aspects of cannabis, including its history, cultivation, consumption methods, and medicinal benefits. The program will also cover important topics such as responsible sales practices, customer service, and compliance with state and local regulations.

"We are excited to introduce our Budtender Training Program, which we believe will set a new standard for cannabis education," said John Smith, CEO of Learn Brands. "Our goal is to equip budtenders with the knowledge and skills they need to provide exceptional service to customers and to promote responsible and safe cannabis consumption."

The program will be available online and will consist of interactive modules, quizzes, and real-life scenarios to ensure that budtenders are well-prepared to handle any situation in a dispensary setting. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion from Learn Brands, which can be used to demonstrate their expertise and commitment to the industry.

With the cannabis industry rapidly growing, it is crucial to have well-trained and knowledgeable budtenders who can provide accurate information and guidance to customers. Learn Brands' Budtender Training Program aims to meet this need and contribute to the overall professionalism and credibility of the industry. For more information on the program and how to enroll, visit Learn Brands' website.

