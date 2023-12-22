East Asia Rolling The Die On New-Age Industrial Policies

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Since the World Bank published“The East Asian Miracle“

report in 1993, a myriad of studies debating the merits of industrial policy have appeared.

Proponents argue that the success of Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan was due to selective industrial policies, including trade and protection policy, capital controls and labor market restrictions.



Critics argue that the impressive growth of the East Asian“tigers” was, on the contrary, the result of economically orthodox strategies such as stable macroeconomic management, non-discriminatory and incentive-based export promotion measures, exchange rate stability and commitment to human capital formation.

Now, three decades later, industrial policy seems to have made a comeback. In Indonesia, where slow industrial growth is a concern, President Joko Widodo is promoting an activist industrial policy by pursuing“downstreaming .”



He has banned exports of nickel ore to encourage domestic processing and, motivated by a significant increase in the exports of processed nickel, has extended the strategy to bauxite and other minerals as well as resource commodities such as crude palm oil and seaweed.

This strategy is a touchstone of Indonesia's new 2025–45 National Long-Term Development Plan.

Minister of Industry Agus Kartasasmita (far left) together with Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto (second left) and President Joko Widodo (third left) during a visit to the PT Obsidian Stainless Steel (OSS) production line, during a series of events for the inauguration of the China-invested nickel smelter factory PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) in Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi, in a file photo. Image: Twitter / Doc Palace / Agus Suparto

In Malaysia, the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 aims to build more competitive industries and“advance economic complexity,” and South Korea and Japan have also tailored their industrial policy to foster their semiconductor industries to compete with China and the United States.