T'gana Deputy CM Leads Protest Against Suspension Of Oppn Mps

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 22 (IANS) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka led the INDIA alliance protest in Hyderabad against suspension of Opposition MPs from the Parliament.

Congress and Left parties staged protests across the state, denouncing the undemocratic suspension of INDIA alliance MPs. Vikramarka led the dharna at Indira Park Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad.

Large number of party workers participated in the protest held with the slogan 'Save Democracy'.

Leaders of Congress and the Left parties slammed the BJP for its "undemocratic action".

They alleged that there is tyrannical rule in the country.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the opposition parties were demanding a statement from the Prime Minister or Home Minister about the December 13 Parliament security breach incident.

He alleged that the BJP government acted as if nothing happened in the Parliament.

The Congress leader described the suspension of 146 MPs as shameful.

Alleging that the BJP government has thrown the country's security to the wind, Vikramarka said that the time has come for people to save democracy.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the country got Independence due to sacrifices of several people "but in such a country today, there is tyrannical rule".

Communist Party of India MLA, K. Sambasiva Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should own moral responsibility for the security breach at the Parliament and apologise to the people of the country.

He said that suspension of opposition MPs for questioning the government over the December 13 incident is atrocious. He said Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take responsibility for the security breach.

--IANS

ms/pgh