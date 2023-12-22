Flare Torches, Confetti, Light Show, Prabhas Fans Go Berserk With The Release Of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) The Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' has released a day after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki', and while there was an absolute euphoria in theatres on the release day of 'Dunki', ''Salaar' isn't far behind. A video from a theatre is currently doing rounds on the Internet, and it shows the fans of Prabhas going absolutely berserk at the entry sequence of the actor.

The video shows his fans lighting a flare torch inside the theatre with confetti as the title credit for the actor, 'Rebel Star' rolls in the screen.

There are other videos as well which capture fans enjoying themselves, dancing energetically to Prabhas's songs, and displaying their excitement with the backdrop of a large cut-out of the actor. The festivities also included the bursting of firecrackers.

Another video shows large groups of Prabhas fans at Hyderabad's famous Sandhya Theatre which appeared to be transformed into a concert like celebration ground with huge lights mounted at the venue to celebrate the actor's release.

Videos show massive cut-outs placed at the venue. In one of the videos, one could see a large cut-out of Prabhas from Salaar placed at the venue while several other posters and digital motion posters were also placed at the theatre.

Much like the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', 'Salaar' too has been granted an A certificate owing to gory violence in the film. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for the 'K.G.F.' franchise. The film sees Prabhas playing the titular character of an assassin who is a childhood friend of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character.

