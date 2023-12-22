WB: AZTAF Program Spurs Economic Reforms In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
World Bank held an event on the program of Azerbaijan Rapid
Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF) invested by the EU in Baku, Azernews reports.
Saida Bagirli, the Team Leader and Senior Specialist on
Operations made an opening speech and gave detailed information
about AZTAF. She said that AZTAF is a three-year program, with a
total budget of EUR 5.25 million. The program has been funded by
the EU and managed by the World Bank and aims to provide advisory
and analytical support and capacity building to the Government of
Azerbaijan in line with the Azerbaijan 2030 National
Priorities.
"In particular, AZTAF will help enhance social inclusion and
connectivity, spur economic reforms, strengthen public sector
governance, and facilitate an effective post-COVID-19 recovery,"
she said.
Saida Bagisli added that the AZTAF program is aligned with the
five National Priorities and goals of the Socio-economic
development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026.
Then, Leyla Taghiyeva, the AZTAF program coordinator, took the
floor and filled the participants in on the activities conducted
relating to the National Priorities.
Following Leyla Taghiyeva, Shamsi Mustafayeva, the consultant in
the WB spoke about the preliminary results of the Gender Assessment
project conducted in the Azerbaijan Railways and Baku Port.
