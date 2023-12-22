Umerov, Austin Discuss Future Meetings In Ramstein Format

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Defense Rustem Umerov had a phone call with his American counterpart, Defenes Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Umerov issued the report via X , Ukrinform saw.

" Had a productive weekly call with Secretary Austin. Discussed recent security developments and Ukraine's, Future Defense Force structure updates and capability coalitions frameworks within Ukraine Defence Contact Group," he said.

U.S. Defense Department spokesman Pat Ryder added that the parties had also discussed planning future meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact.," he noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Pentagon announced it will run out of funds for military aid to Ukraine on December 30 if Congress fails to approve the supplemental national security funding request filed by President Joe Biden.