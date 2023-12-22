SOCAR Acquires Equinor's Assets In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan's
state oil company SOCAR has acquired Equinor's shares in
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Karabakh fields, and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan
project, Trend reports via SOCAR.
On December 22, 2023, a meeting was held between the President
of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovshan
Najaf, and the delegation led by Equinor's Executive Vice President
for International Exploration and Production, Philippe Mathieu.
During the meeting, agreements were signed for SOCAR's
acquisition of Equinor's shares in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG)
and Karabakh fields, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC)
pipeline project.
Before the acquisition, Equinor held a 7.27% stake in the ACG
oil fields, an 8.71% interest in the BTC pipeline, and 50% in the
Karabakh field. Previously, SOCAR had a 25% stake in ACG, 25% in
BTC, and 50% in the Karabakh field.
The transactions will be completed following compliance with all
regulatory requirements and contractual obligations.
The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of
Understanding between SOCAR and Equinor, signifying a mutual
collaboration in decarbonization and green energy.
