Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Developing Air Navigation Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are developing cooperation in the field of air navigation, Trend reports.

A memorandum of understanding was signed during a meeting between representatives of Uzbek company Uzaeronavigatsiya and Azerbaijan's Air Traffic Department (ATC) "AZANS" in Samarkand.

During the talks, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the field of air traffic safety.

AZANS ATC is engaged in ensuring flight safety in the airspace of Azerbaijan. Every day "AZANS" serves more than 700 flights of aircrafts, 500 of which make transit flights over the country. More than 170,000 transit flights are carried out annually over the territory of Azerbaijan.

The ATC of the State Unitary Enterprise "Uzaeronavigatsiya" Center has been providing air navigation services on air routes, local air lines and airfields of civil aviation since 1991. It also manages aviation operations on the territory of Uzbekistan and the territories transferred for management in accordance with international treaties of Uzbekistan.

