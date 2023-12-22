Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Developing Air Navigation Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan are developing cooperation in the field of air
navigation, Trend reports.
A memorandum of understanding was signed during a meeting
between representatives of Uzbek company Uzaeronavigatsiya and
Azerbaijan's Air Traffic Department (ATC) "AZANS" in Samarkand.
During the talks, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in
the field of air traffic safety.
AZANS ATC is engaged in ensuring flight safety in the airspace
of Azerbaijan. Every day "AZANS" serves more than 700 flights of
aircrafts, 500 of which make transit flights over the country. More
than 170,000 transit flights are carried out annually over the
territory of Azerbaijan.
The ATC of the State Unitary Enterprise "Uzaeronavigatsiya"
Center has been providing air navigation services on air routes,
local air lines and airfields of civil aviation since 1991. It also
manages aviation operations on the territory of Uzbekistan and the
territories transferred for management in accordance with
international treaties of Uzbekistan.
