Baku General Plan Completed - Urban Planning Committee Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Work on the
preparation of the Baku general plan has been completed, said the
Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, Trend reports.
Guliyev made the remark at a joint press conference with the
Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements
Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif (Malaysia).
Will be updated
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107646985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.