Baku General Plan Completed - Urban Planning Committee Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Work on the preparation of the Baku general plan has been completed, said the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at a joint press conference with the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif (Malaysia).

Will be updated