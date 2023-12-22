               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku General Plan Completed - Urban Planning Committee Chairman


12/22/2023 6:09:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Work on the preparation of the Baku general plan has been completed, said the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at a joint press conference with the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif (Malaysia).

Will be updated

MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107646985

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search