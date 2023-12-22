Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Touches On Biased Statement Of EU

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan
categorically rejects unfounded accusations of the European Union
(EU) of detaining journalists and political activists, Spokesman
for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) Aykhan Hajizada said,
Trend reports.
"We vehemently reject the European Union's (EU) unfounded
allegations regarding the detention of“journalists” and“political
activists” in Azerbaijan.
Such unsubstantiated and prejudiced statements are viewed as an
attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary of
Azerbaijan.
Involvement in the course of the investigation is unacceptable,
and interference in the judicial proceedings clashes with the
principle of the rule of law, which is the fundamental principle of
the legal state.
We note with regret that the EU's indifference to violations of
fundamental human rights and freedoms in Armenia, including cases
of the deaths in prison of persons arrested as a result of
political persecution, as well as oppression of politicians and
their family members, are clear cut examples of double
standards.
Instead of making such baseless accusations against Azerbaijan,
we urge that the EU side concentrate on the human rights violations
in the EU member states. The EU is yet to properly investigate and
adequately comment on the facts surrounding the death of 12“yellow
vest” protesters in France, the growth in the cases of bribery and
corruption inside EU institutions, Islamophobia, and attacks on
Muslims.
In light of this, such prejudiced and arbitrary remarks by the
EU are seen as intervention in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs.
These unsubstantiated allegations jeopardize the prospects of
Azerbaijan-EU cooperation," Hajizada said.
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107646984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.