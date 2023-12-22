Azerbaijan To Levy Fee For Range Of Maritime Transportation Services

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A fee shall be
levied for services supplied by the State Maritime and Port Agency
in the sector of marine transport in the amount specified by the
body (institution) determined by the competent administrative
authority, Trend reports.
This is noted in a proposed modification to the "Code of
Commercial Shipping" that was debated at a meeting of Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis (Parliament).
According to the bill, the fee will be charged for the following
services:
- evaluation of projects related to vessel construction, vessel
design changes, seaport construction and reconstruction (including
cargo terminals and berths), and the base of marine operations;
level of readiness of seaports (their hydraulic structures) and
base of marine operations to begin operation;
- annual, as well as on the shipowner's initiative, intermediate
examination of ships in compliance with international convention
criteria;
- examination of a seaport's or maritime company's conformity
with international convention requirements, sufficiency of its
infrastructure to port security plans, applicable other plans,
and/or instructions;
- assigning to the vessel marine mobile identification or
satellite communication station numbers;
- admission to participate in repeated examinations after
examinations organized five times without payment for the issuance
of certificates (diplomas) to the ship's crew members, as well as
the replacement of expired certificates (diplomas) with new
ones.
After discussion, the draft law was put to vote and adopted in
the third reading.
