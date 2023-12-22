Gazans Martyrs' Toll Hits 20,057

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Palestinian martyrs' toll in shell-battered Gaza has soared to 20,057 since October 7, the health authority in the strip announced on Friday.

The local health department said in a statement that number of the martyrs who fell in the enclave over the past 48 hours reached 390, in addition to 734 Gazans who suffered various injuries.

Earlier, the local administration's press office said over 7,700 Gazans remained missing, some languishing beneath the huge heaps of concrete rubble of the devastated buildings. Up to 70 percent of these victims were children and women.

Israel had launched an all-out aggression on the strip in retaliation for the October "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, when Hamas fighters burst into a chain of Israeli settlements straddling the margins of Gaza, killing and arresting scores of Israelis.

Since then, Tel Aviv has subjected the enclave to heavy bombardment with all types of heavy weapons, flattening whole residential districts, while Israeli occupation officials have pledged to fight until wiping out the Hamas movement.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that occupation forces burst into a building used by the society in Jabalya, arrested the staff, medics and took them to an unknown destination.

It appealed to the international community to pressure Israel to release the prisoners immediately.

The fighting has pursued with Hamas retaliating with medium and light arms, targeting the Israeli settlements with rockets' salvos and hitting the Israeli military vehicles with shoulder-fired rocket grenades.

Stakeholders that had succeeded in releasing a number of prisoners from the two sides were reportedly seeking another guns' silence to get out some more. However, Hamas links such a step to a sustainable cease-fire, although the guns are still blazing at the confrontational points. (end)

