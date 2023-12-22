(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Powered Signal Management Training Course" conference has been added to

The quest to find precise evidence to answer complex questions from biomedicine and Healthcare for Drug Safety has brought us to a major crossroads.

With the exponential growth of biomedical knowledge, it is imperative that we teach machines and also learn from them. Data (Information), Connection (Knowledge) and the Tools (Software) designed to deliver these answers is the future of Drug Safety.

This course will prepare you to navigate the multiverse of AI, ML and Deep Learning from a drug safety perspective with an easily understandable and practical approach.

It will provide an excellent opportunity to discuss with an expert in this field the potential use of AI and ML in pharmacovigilance and risk management systems, and will include two demonstrations of AI-powered systems for PV management.

The course will not only provide you with a window but a door to the future landscape of pharmacovigilance and risk management.

Key topics:



AI, ML and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP): Symbolic, Statistical, Neural

Named Entity Recognition (NER) and Medical Language Modelling (MLM)

Data Handling and Model Building

Learning: Analogical, Inductive, Evolutionary

Causality Scoring

Intelligent Reporting

Contemporaneous explainability

Regulatory Compliance and Good Machine Learning Practices Resources and Tools available

Benefits of Attending



Understand the technical processes utilised and the impact of those processes on your work as a safety professional and be able to modify those processes for maximum productivity

Get hands-on experience with an AI-Powered Tool for Signal management

Learn to create a personalised dashboard for signal assessment and evaluation using the AI and ML capabilities of the Tool Recognise and resolve the limitations of the machine and present the best man-machine model for safety assessment

Who Should Attend:



This course would be of maximum benefit to Safety Professionals who have a basic understanding of Signal Management

It would be highly advantageous for individuals with multifunctional responsibilities such as project managers, medical directors, medical reviewers and decision-makers involved in the digital transformation of health services Appropriate for all levels of Signal Evaluation and Risk Management PV Professionals who want to keep abreast of the AI surrounding them, and its influence and impact on their work

Agenda

Digital Days



Can machines think?

Intelligent games Geradus to Garmin to Google

Revolution Not Evolution



Navigating the terminology

AI and ML powered Signal Management NLP: Read and understand

Artificial Intelligence (AI)



Introduction to AI

AI models AI as a science

Machine Learning (ML)



Introduction to Machine Learning

Supervised learning

Unsupervised learning Semi-supervised and reinforced learning

ML Models



Linear models

Nonlinear models Parametric and nonparametric models

ML Model Building Issues



Bias and variance

Under-fitting and over-fitting Loss functions

Data Handling



Data pre-processing

Descriptive statistics Missing data and representing data

Learning



Analogical learning: Nearest neighbours

Inductive learning: Decision trees

Bayesian learning: Naive Bayes Evolutionary learning: Genetic algorithms

Deep Learning



Feedforward neural networks

Convolutional networks

Sequential networks Generative adversarial networks

In Action



Image Diagnosis

Adverse event prediction Drug design

Cognitive Systems in Healthcare



IBM Watson Health

Merge Cardion, Merge Hemo MarketScan

AI, MI and NLP Powered End-to-End Signal Management Tool: PVs by RxLogix



Demonstration Hands on signal automation

AI-Powered Complete Literature Monitoring Platform for Safety Surveillance: Biologist MLM AI by Biologist

Demonstration

AI-Powered Smart Causality Assistant



Causality scoring Intelligent reporting

Limitations and Discussions



Customised dictionaries

Ontologies

Temporal resolution Information heterogenicity

Are We There Yet?



Contemporaneous explainability - outcomes in AI-powered decision making Regulatory compliance

Speakers:

Sanjeev Srivastav

PV Signal

Dr Sanjeev Srivastav, Director of PV Signal, is a highly analytical and quality-focused healthcare professional with over 20 years experience in Clinical Medicine, Pharmaceuticals and Health administration. He provides safety consultation on PV processes and operations with special expertise in AI and Machine Learning platforms, using data automation models for Pharmacovigilance and Risk Management activities, including Intelligent Reporting and Signal Automation. He brings the hybrid knowledge of medicine, technology and business to present a holistic view of the topics he is passionate about.

