The quest to find precise evidence to answer complex questions from biomedicine and Healthcare for Drug Safety has brought us to a major crossroads.
With the exponential growth of biomedical knowledge, it is imperative that we teach machines and also learn from them. Data (Information), Connection (Knowledge) and the Tools (Software) designed to deliver these answers is the future of Drug Safety.
This course will prepare you to navigate the multiverse of AI, ML and Deep Learning from a drug safety perspective with an easily understandable and practical approach.
It will provide an excellent opportunity to discuss with an expert in this field the potential use of AI and ML in pharmacovigilance and risk management systems, and will include two demonstrations of AI-powered systems for PV management.
The course will not only provide you with a window but a door to the future landscape of pharmacovigilance and risk management.
Key topics:
AI, ML and Deep Learning Natural Language Processing (NLP): Symbolic, Statistical, Neural Named Entity Recognition (NER) and Medical Language Modelling (MLM) Data Handling and Model Building Learning: Analogical, Inductive, Evolutionary Causality Scoring Intelligent Reporting Contemporaneous explainability Regulatory Compliance and Good Machine Learning Practices Resources and Tools available
Benefits of Attending
Understand the technical processes utilised and the impact of those processes on your work as a safety professional and be able to modify those processes for maximum productivity Get hands-on experience with an AI-Powered Tool for Signal management Learn to create a personalised dashboard for signal assessment and evaluation using the AI and ML capabilities of the Tool Recognise and resolve the limitations of the machine and present the best man-machine model for safety assessment
Who Should Attend:
This course would be of maximum benefit to Safety Professionals who have a basic understanding of Signal Management It would be highly advantageous for individuals with multifunctional responsibilities such as project managers, medical directors, medical reviewers and decision-makers involved in the digital transformation of health services Appropriate for all levels of Signal Evaluation and Risk Management PV Professionals who want to keep abreast of the AI surrounding them, and its influence and impact on their work
Agenda
Digital Days
Can machines think? Intelligent games Geradus to Garmin to Google
Revolution Not Evolution
Navigating the terminology AI and ML powered Signal Management NLP: Read and understand
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Introduction to AI AI models AI as a science
Machine Learning (ML)
Introduction to Machine Learning Supervised learning Unsupervised learning Semi-supervised and reinforced learning
ML Models
Linear models Nonlinear models Parametric and nonparametric models
ML Model Building Issues
Bias and variance Under-fitting and over-fitting Loss functions
Data Handling
Data pre-processing Descriptive statistics Missing data and representing data
Learning
Analogical learning: Nearest neighbours Inductive learning: Decision trees Bayesian learning: Naive Bayes Evolutionary learning: Genetic algorithms
Deep Learning
Feedforward neural networks Convolutional networks Sequential networks Generative adversarial networks
In Action
Image Diagnosis Adverse event prediction Drug design
Cognitive Systems in Healthcare
IBM Watson Health Merge Cardion, Merge Hemo MarketScan
AI, MI and NLP Powered End-to-End Signal Management Tool: PVs by RxLogix
Demonstration Hands on signal automation
AI-Powered Complete Literature Monitoring Platform for Safety Surveillance: Biologist MLM AI by Biologist
AI-Powered Smart Causality Assistant
Causality scoring Intelligent reporting
Limitations and Discussions
Customised dictionaries Ontologies Temporal resolution Information heterogenicity
Are We There Yet?
Contemporaneous explainability - outcomes in AI-powered decision making Regulatory compliance
Speakers:
Sanjeev Srivastav
PV Signal
Dr Sanjeev Srivastav, Director of PV Signal, is a highly analytical and quality-focused healthcare professional with over 20 years experience in Clinical Medicine, Pharmaceuticals and Health administration. He provides safety consultation on PV processes and operations with special expertise in AI and Machine Learning platforms, using data automation models for Pharmacovigilance and Risk Management activities, including Intelligent Reporting and Signal Automation. He brings the hybrid knowledge of medicine, technology and business to present a holistic view of the topics he is passionate about.
