New Book Addresses Those Who Were Told F*** Your Feelings!

- Maria ColomyORO VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There can be many reasons that feelings and emotions become unmanageable, or even unrecognizable. People are rarely taught that the nervous system is also for managing emotions, but, our physical bodies reveal nervous system dysregulation in many ways, and being able to identify what's happening is one key to managing it. This is where author Maria Colomy comes in.Maria has written her third book that will guide you through unpacking and understanding how emotions operate in the body. Available now on Amazon, Unf*ck Your Feelings.This book could change the way people understand the language of the nervous system. "Unf*ck Your Feelings" is a must-read for anyone seeking to gain insight into emotions, which are often described as energy in motion.In today's fast-paced and stressful world, it's easy to become overwhelmed by our emotions. Whether it's anger, sadness, or anxiety, many of us struggle to cope with these intense feelings. By understanding how emotions show up physically in the body, readers can more easily recognize what is happening so they know how to manage it.“People can manage their emotions instead of letting them run the show,” Maria says,“Emotions are the sign of a properly functioning nervous system. They are normal and quite manageable once you have a roadmap.”In "Unf*ck Your Feelings" the author guides readers through a humorous, transformative journey of self-discovery. Drawing on her personal experiences, the author provides valuable insights and practical techniques to help understand and manage emotions effectively.This book goes beyond the traditional approach of simply managing triggers. It delves quickly into the underlying causes of emotional dysregulation and offers an easy-to-understand framework for emotional self-regulation. Through relatable stories, evidence-based research, and step-by-step exercises, the author empowers readers to take charge of their emotional well-being."Unf*ck Your Feelings" is not just another self-help book. It is a compassionate and empowering guide that will change the way emotions are experienced. With its accessible language and practical advice, this book is suitable for anyone seeking to transform their understanding of emotions and why they feel the way they do.In addition to the book, Maria hosts a podcast“Healing Matters” and is also the author of several other books in the same genre. Maria Colomy is an author, certified trauma-informed trauma coach, former college instructor, content creator, marketing director, and lifelong learner. Ms. Colomy may be reached through her various platforms atThose interested in purchasing "Unf*ck Your Feelings" or Maria's other work can find her books on Amazon . The book is available in hardcopy and digital format, and the Audible version will be available soon.#####

