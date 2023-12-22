Publication Of Financial Reports In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Harju Elekter Group wishes the shareholders Happy Holidays and informs them that in the year 2024, the consolidated financial results will be published as follows:
2023 Q4 interim report 21 February 2024
2023 audited annual report 27 March 2024
2024 Q1 interim report 24 April 2024
2024 Q2 interim report 24 July 2024
2024 Q3 interim report 23 October 2024
The Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 April 2024.
After their release through the stock exchange information system all Harju Elekter's announcements are also available on the company's internet homepage at .
Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400
Prepared by:
Marit Tack
Corporate Communications Manager
+372 53408444
...
MENAFN22122023004107003653ID1107646948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.