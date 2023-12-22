Delhi Police Nab 19-Yr-Old Suspect On The Run In Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 19-year-old suspect, who was absconding for the last one year in a murder case, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Rijwan a.k.a Md Akbar, a resident of JJ Colony, Bhalswa Dairy.

On the intervening night of November 25-26, 2022, Ajay, Istekar, Gautam, and Rijwan were involved in an altercation with Ajruddin, also known as Monu.

The accused thrashed Ajruddin with fists, blows, sticks, and stabbed him with an ice pick before fleeing the scene.

Ajruddin sustained several injuries and was promptly rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

During the investigation, it was revealed that four individuals were implicated in the crime. Ajay and Istekar had already been apprehended by the local police, while Gautam was arrested by the Crime Branch.

However, one accused person remained at large.

“Sources were deployed in the area, and extensive efforts were made to trace the whereabouts of the remaining accused. Both manual and technical surveillance were employed in the pursuit of the fugitive,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

The police team tasked to nab the accused received specific input that Rijwan would come in the area of Bhalswa Dairy. If a trap is laid, he could be apprehended from there.

“A trap was laid at the place of information and Rijwan was apprehended. During sustained interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the murder case of Bhalswa Dairy police station,” said Yadav.

On interrogation, Rijwan disclosed that he along with his other associates named Ajay, Istekar and Gautam had some altercation with one Ajruddin.

“Thereafter, all the four accused persons held him and demanded Rs 30,000 from his family. On the refusal of the money by his family, the accused thrashed Ajruddin and stabbed him with an ice pick and fled away,” said the Special CP.

“The accused has previously been involved in a theft case as a juvenile. Just after one month of attaining the age of 18 years, he along with his associates committed this murder and was on the run since then,” the Special CP added.

--IANS

ssh/dpb