Will Bring Forth Unseen Evidence: Sukesh On Jacqueline's Plea Against His Letters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) In response to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea in Delhi court, seeking immediate directions to restrain alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from issuing any letters related to her to the media, the latter has issued a press statement, saying that he will bring forth "unseen" evidence.

With an air of shock and disappointment, Chandrashekhar has opened about his unexpected experience and vows to reveal the truth in the letter issued through his counsel advocate Anant Malik.

Fernandez's plea seeks orders preventing the dissemination of letters, statements, or messages about the actor by Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar, the prime accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, and currently lodged in Jail-13, Mandoli, has been writing letters to the media, through which Jacqueline has said that certain unwarranted statements outraging her modesty have been made by him.

Responding to which, Chandrshekhar has said: "I was shocked frozen; after all that you do to protect and safeguard someone, they turn around and stab you back hard as they think now that they are safe and act victimised and start blame games, and point saying“look here is the Devil, the Bad Guy”.

In his letter, he stresses the need to make individuals realise the consequences of their actions.

"To make one realise can get you in a very hard situation, because your heart melts," he wrote.

In response to being portrayed as the devil, he said: "... since that person makes you the Devil, You have no choice than exposing their reality in open."

He said that he would expose various pieces of evidence, including chats, screenshots, recordings, and financial transactions, in accordance with the law.

These pieces of evidence were initially kept secret to protect the other individual involved, according to Chadrashekhar.

He has promised to bring forth "unseen" evidence, shedding light on financial overseas transactions, investments, and even payments for social platform enhancement.

He said that these revelations will be presented before the courts and investigation agencies as per the Indian Evidence Act.

He added: "Through all of this, a complete new turn is gonna take place, how bias investigations were done, just because I was protecting the interest of this person."

--IANS

spr/dpb