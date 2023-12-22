Asia Mining Investment Annual Conference 2023: From Gold To Electric Vehicles - Unlocking Profitable Ventures (Singapore, Singapore - May 14-16, 2024)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "9th Annual Mining Investment Asia" conference has been added to

WHY MINING INVESTMENT ASIA?

Now in its' 9th year, Mining Investment Asia is firmly established as South East Asia's largest strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides that, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

We expect 300 senior level executives, including over 200 investors and 40 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They travel from all over Asia, Australia, North & Latin Americas, Europe and Africa to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES



Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Gold & Precious Metals Developments

Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities

Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

Base Metals

Resources Security & Sustainability

Commodity Trends in North America

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles

Bulk Metals

Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis

Mining Technology Advancements

Emerging Markets Outlook

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Speakers

Terry Salman

Chairman

New Pacific Metals

Pawan Burde

Founder & Managing Director

A2Global Advisors

David Wolfin

President & CEO

Avino Silver & Gold Mines

H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham

CEO

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

Meidy Katrin Lengkey

Secretary General

Indonesia Nickel Mining Association

Tressna Gandapradana

Commodity Analyst

PT Bukit Asam

Kevin Lewis

General Manager

Philippine Mining Club

Rita Brooks

Chairwoman

Tembourah Metals

Carla Grepo

Commercial Counsellor

Philippine Department of Trade and Industry

Michael Langford

Executive Director

Airguide International

Gerard Farley

Executive Chairman

Empire Securities Group

Eng. Samya Salem Mohammed

Director, Geology & Mining

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

Hendra Sinadia

Executive Director

Indonesian Coal Mining Association

Tony Wenas

President Director

PT Freeport Indonesia

Peter Pham

Managing Director

Phoenix Capital Group

Clyde Russell

Asia Commodities & Energy Columnist

Thomson Reuters

Bahli Lahadalia

Minister of Investment & Chairman of BKPM

Republic Indonesia

Sean Joseph

Co-Founder & CFO

Altilium Metals

Paul Dennison

Managing Director

Forum Energy Metals Corp

Sikander Khan Durrani

Geologist

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

Michel Labrousse

Managing Partner

Mazarin Capital

Krisna Sjarif

Chairman

PT Timah Investasi Mineral

Khalid A Alobaidli

CEO

Qatar Mining

Gautam Varma

Managing Director

V2 Ventures

Alan M. Clegg

Co-founder, Chairman & Director

Shumba Energy

Jayant Bhandari

Mining & Minerals and Institutional Investor Expert

Anarcho Capital Inc

H.E. Ali Mohammed Qasem

Director General

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

Chris Powell

Secretary/Treasurer and Director

G.A.T.A.

Jose Manuel Goncalves

Vice President, Mineral Exploration and Exploitation

National Authority for Petroleum and Minerals (ANPM)

Edward Gustely

Managing Director

Penida Capital

Selim Saroa

Board Member, Sales Manager - Asia-Pacific & Wise Import Manager

SRP Sadid Otomotiv Anonim Sirket

Didier Rault

CEO

World Mining Investment Limited

