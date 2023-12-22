(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Director/PDMR Shareholding
22 December 2023
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Admiral Group Plc (Admiral or Company)
PDMR/PCA Shareholding
Admiral has been notified that on 21 December 2023, Milena Mondini de Focatiis, the Group Chief Executive Officer ( CEO ) and a person discharging managerial responsibility ( PDMR ) in the Company, made a charitable donation by way of a gift for nil consideration of 14,760 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company ( Ordinary Shares ) to NPT UK, an independent UK registered charity (charity number 1181128), to be held in a donor-advised fund called North Star.
Milena Mondini de Focatiis is a donor and adviser to the North Star fund, a donor-advised fund at the charity NPT UK. NPT UK retains exclusive legal control over the assets of the North Star fund. NPT UK and its Board of Trustees have sole authority over the assets of the North Star fund, including all investment decisions and decisions regarding future grant making to educational charities. Milena Mondini de Focatiis does not receive income from the North Star fund.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Milena Mondini de Focatiis
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
|
| a)
| Position/status
| Group Chief Executive Officer, Admiral Group Plc
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
| a)
| Name
| Admiral Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 0.1pence each
GB00B02J6398
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Charitable donation by way of a gift of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| Nil
| 14,760
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
| N/A single transaction
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 21 December 2023
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside of a trading venue
| Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Dan Caunt, Group Company Secretary and General Counsel
Date of notification: 22 December 2023
