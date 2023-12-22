Global Bifacial Solar Market Report - 2022-2023 Data, Estimates For 2024, 2026 And Compound Annual Growth Rate Predictions Through 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bifacial Solar Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report analyzes different ongoing technologies and their feasibility at present. The report covers various segments by panel type, frame type, application and regional market development of the bifacial solar market. Furthermore, the regional market analysis has been sub-segmented by major countries in this report, such as the U.S., China, Germany, India and others, where the opportunities for deploying bifacial solar are lucrative.

The study is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. The report also profiles leading companies with information on product portfolios. Also included is a list of other companies in global and regional markets. In addition, the report consists of a patent analysis for the bifacial solar market, representing a significant investment area for investors.

In this report, 2022 is used as the market's base year, estimated values are provided for 2023, and the market values are forecast from 2023 through 2028. All market values are provided in billions of dollars, and market shares and CAGRs are provided in percentages

This research study includes an industry analysis of the bifacial solar market, and its goals and objectives are to:



Analyze the market trends that are driving or challenging the market.

Calculate the current global market size and project the growth over the next five years based on the previous years' market trends and ongoing research activities.

Understand the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments.

Examine region-specific developments in the industry. Identify and profile significant stakeholders in the market and analyze the competitive landscape.

The Report Includes



An overview of the global bifacial solar market

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2022, 2023, estimates for 2024, 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the market by panel type, frame type, module type, installation, application, and region

Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome from those to reach its commercialization potential

Coverage of economic and environmental benefits, current status of ESG, and comparison of life cycle cost and environmental impact in the bifacial solar market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Market Outlook Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges Patent Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Market Analysis by Type of Panel, Module, Frame, Installation and Application



Bifacial Solar Market, by Panel Type

Monocrystalline Solar Panel

Polycrystalline Solar Panel

Thin-Film Solar Panel

Bifacial Solar Market, by Module Type

Glass-Glass

Glass-Transparent Backsheet

Bifacial Solar Market, by Frame Type

Framed

Frameless

Bifacial Solar Market, by Installation

Ground-Mounted Solar Panel

Rooftop Solar Panel

Bifacial Solar Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial Industrial

Chapter 5 Global Market by Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of World

Chapter 6 Sustainability in Bifacial Solar Industry: An ESG Perspective



Environment Impact

Social Impact

Government Impact

Economic and Environmental Benefits

Comparison of Life Cycle Cost and Environmental Impact Current Status of ESG in the Bifacial Solar Market

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Market Ranking Analysis Key Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Aesolar

Canadian Solar

Hd Hyundai Energy Solutions

Jinko Solar

LG Electronics

Longi

Sharp Corp.

Trina Solar

Waaree Energies Wuxi Suntech Power

