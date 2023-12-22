LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 20,000, UN Security Council Again Delays Vote

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Gaza's Health Ministry stated that a total of 20,057 Palestinians have been killed and 53,320 have been injured by Israeli attacks since October 7, as more casualties are being reported in Rafah, Khan Younis, and Nuseirat refugee camps.

Amid continued bombardment, a UN-backed report unveiled that more than 576,000 Palestinians in Gaza are facing 'catastrophic hunger and starvation'.

The UN Security Council has once again delayed voting on a resolution urging scaled-up humanitarian aid access to Gaza after another day of intense negotiations.

[9 am Doha Time] EAA's QR33m health, education initiative to help 233,000 people in Gaza

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and partners have announced a new initiative to immediately address the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The initiative comprises five projects implemented through EAA's Al Fakhoora programme which will benefit more than 233,000 individuals affected by the ongoing conflict, said officials at a press conference yesterday.

[8:30 am Doha Time] 'Gaza is now a different colour from space': Wartime mapping expert

Corey Scher, a mapping expert at the CUNY Graduate Center, made the dire remark after analysing data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite alongside Oregon State University's Jamon Van Den Hoek, the Associated Press news agency reports.

They found that over two-thirds of all structures in northern Gaza have been destroyed since the war began, while in the southern Khan Younis area, a quarter of all buildings have been destroyed in that same period.

“Gaza is now a different colour from space,” Scher told AP.“It's a different texture.”