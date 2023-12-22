Foreign Ministry Condoles Czech Over Victims Of University's Shooting Incident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates voiced its deepest sympathies and condolences to the government and people of the Czech Republic over the victims of the shooting incident that took place in one of its universities, killing 14 persons and injuring 25 others.The ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with Czech, expressing its condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.