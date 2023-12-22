Under President Ilham Aliyev's Leadership, Peace, Development Era Began In Region - UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Executive
Director of the UN-Habitat Program Maimunah Mohd Sharif has thanked
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the
beginning of a peace and development era in the region under his
leadership, Trend reports.
She made the remark during a ceremony to sign the agreement
between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN on holding the XIII
session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026.
The official highlighted that there are very few such leaders in
the modern world.
“In 2026, Baku will become the capital of the world for the
first time, hosting the World Urban Forum. I know that Azerbaijan
will host this forum at a very high level. The hospitality of the
Azerbaijani people is widely recognized,” added the executive
director.
The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the State Committee
for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev and
Maimunah Mohd Sharif.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107646891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.