Under President Ilham Aliyev's Leadership, Peace, Development Era Began In Region - UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Program Maimunah Mohd Sharif has thanked President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the beginning of a peace and development era in the region under his leadership, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a ceremony to sign the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN on holding the XIII session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026.

The official highlighted that there are very few such leaders in the modern world.

“In 2026, Baku will become the capital of the world for the first time, hosting the World Urban Forum. I know that Azerbaijan will host this forum at a very high level. The hospitality of the Azerbaijani people is widely recognized,” added the executive director.

The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev and Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel