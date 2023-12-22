Urban Development Plays Big In Azerbaijan's Economic Rise - Urban Planning Committee Chair

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Urban
development plays an important role in the economic development of
the country, and Azerbaijan has taken advantage of the
opportunities of this development, said the Chairman of the State
Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, Trend reports.
Guliyev stated this during his speech at the signing ceremony of
the agreement on holding the 13th session of the World Urban Forum
in 2026.
"Sustainable urban development ensures that the entire society
is included. Azerbaijan does high-level preparatory work and
employs best practices. The country serves as a vital platform for
foreign partners," Guliyev added.
The signing ceremony of the agreement between the government of
Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) was held, and Baku will host
the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in 2026.
