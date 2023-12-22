Azerbaijan Plays Role Of Regional Leader - UN Resident Coordinator

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan plays
the role of a regional leader, UN Resident Coordinator in
Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said during a ceremony signing the
agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN on
holding the XIII session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026,
Trend reports.
“In November, Azerbaijan hosted the SPECA (Special Program for
the Economies of Central Asia) summit. Azerbaijan included the
concepts of sustainable development, a clean environment, and smart
cities in the list of national priorities for 2030.
"The country is also contributing to creating greener and more
inclusive cities and villages in Karabakh. We hope that COP29 and
the World Urban Forum will showcase Azerbaijan's achievements as
well as its regional strengths. The UN is next to Azerbaijan on
this path,” stated Andreeva.
The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the State Committee
for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev and
the Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Program Maimunah Mohd
Sharif.
