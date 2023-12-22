UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution On Transport Proposed By Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 22. The UN
General Assembly has approved a resolution on transport developed
on the initiative of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan,
the resolution 'Strengthening the links between all modes of
transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals' was adopted
at the 48th plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General
Assembly.
The resolution calls on countries to promote the smooth
functioning of transport systems, which is essential for
sustainable development.
Meanwhile, in September of this year, at the plenary session of
the UN General Assembly, President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov identified transport as one of the priorities in
achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
At the same time, Turkmenistan initiated the creation of
effective international platforms for dialogue in this important
area.
