Chairman Of Turkmenistan's Parliament Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. National leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

