French Colonizers In Africa Justified Their Acts As Civilizing Mission - Djibouti National Assembly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. French
colonization in Africa was often justified by the so-called
"civilizing mission", ignoring the high level of development of
African countries, said a member of the National Assembly of the
Republic of Djibouti and head of the Djibouti-Azerbaijan
Parliamentary Friendship Group Ilaya Ismael Guedi during the
conference "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and
Progress", Trend reports.
"However, the reality is that African societies have rich
history, culture, and complex structure. When French settlers
landed in Africa in the nineteenth century, there were already
powerful empires and kingdoms with complex social organization and
an established economic system. These civilizations had their form
of governance and social hierarchy," she noted.
According to Guedi, the effects of this colonization have left
deep scars on the collective memory of African countries.
"The former French colonists have maintained their influence by
putting local collaborationists in power who act as puppets to
ensure the continuity of colonial interests," she emphasized.
She also mentioned that African youth are becoming a dominant,
dynamic, and conscious force to take control of their destiny.
"Youth are striving for true independence, questioning
structures inherited from the colonial past, and seeking innovative
ways of sustainable development. African youth are positioning
themselves as catalysts for change, carrying a vision of a future
based on shared dignity, justice, and prosperity. By bringing
different generations together in open dialog, consensus can be
built on the way forward, creating a collective momentum for true
African solidarity, defined and shaped by its like-minded people,"
she added.
The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy,
Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku. The briefing was
organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth
Organization.
