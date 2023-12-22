French Colonizers In Africa Justified Their Acts As Civilizing Mission - Djibouti National Assembly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. French colonization in Africa was often justified by the so-called "civilizing mission", ignoring the high level of development of African countries, said a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti and head of the Djibouti-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group Ilaya Ismael Guedi during the conference "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress", Trend reports.

"However, the reality is that African societies have rich history, culture, and complex structure. When French settlers landed in Africa in the nineteenth century, there were already powerful empires and kingdoms with complex social organization and an established economic system. These civilizations had their form of governance and social hierarchy," she noted.

According to Guedi, the effects of this colonization have left deep scars on the collective memory of African countries.

"The former French colonists have maintained their influence by putting local collaborationists in power who act as puppets to ensure the continuity of colonial interests," she emphasized.

She also mentioned that African youth are becoming a dominant, dynamic, and conscious force to take control of their destiny.

"Youth are striving for true independence, questioning structures inherited from the colonial past, and seeking innovative ways of sustainable development. African youth are positioning themselves as catalysts for change, carrying a vision of a future based on shared dignity, justice, and prosperity. By bringing different generations together in open dialog, consensus can be built on the way forward, creating a collective momentum for true African solidarity, defined and shaped by its like-minded people," she added.

The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku. The briefing was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel