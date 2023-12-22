Parliament Ratifies Agreement On Air Communication Between Azerbaijan, Iraq

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis (Parliament) has ratified the agreement on air
communication between Azerbaijan and Iraq, Trend reports.
The draft law "On approval of the "Agreement on air
communication between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Government of the Republic of Iraq" was discussed in the
Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and
Inter-parliamentary Ties and was recommended to the plenary session
of the parliament.
During the discussion, the deputies noted that the agreement
will make an important contribution to the development of relations
between the two countries.
Then the document was put to vote and approved.
