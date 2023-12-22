               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Parliament Ratifies Agreement On Air Communication Between Azerbaijan, Iraq


12/22/2023 5:21:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has ratified the agreement on air communication between Azerbaijan and Iraq, Trend reports.

The draft law "On approval of the "Agreement on air communication between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq" was discussed in the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-parliamentary Ties and was recommended to the plenary session of the parliament.

During the discussion, the deputies noted that the agreement will make an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

Then the document was put to vote and approved.

