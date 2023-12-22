Azerbaijan Shortens Deadlines For Organizations To Get Budget Allocations From Ministry Of Finance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The indicators
of the state budget, distribution of revenues and expenditures
approved by Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry will be communicated to
budgetary organizations within five working days, Trend reports.
In this regard, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a
decree "On amendments to the "Rules of drawing up and execution of
the state budget".
Before that the Ministry of Finance brought the indicators of
the approved state budget, distribution of revenues and
expenditures within one month.
This decision comes into force on January 1, 2024.
