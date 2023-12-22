Azerbaijan Shortens Deadlines For Organizations To Get Budget Allocations From Ministry Of Finance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The indicators of the state budget, distribution of revenues and expenditures approved by Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry will be communicated to budgetary organizations within five working days, Trend reports.

In this regard, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree "On amendments to the "Rules of drawing up and execution of the state budget".

Before that the Ministry of Finance brought the indicators of the approved state budget, distribution of revenues and expenditures within one month.

This decision comes into force on January 1, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel