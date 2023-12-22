Head Of Russia's Dagestan Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Sergey Melikov has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his upcoming birthday, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.