President Signs Law Simplifying Import Of Humanitarian Aid


12/22/2023 5:20:49 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed Law No. 9111 on amendments to certain legislative acts to simplify the procedure for the import, accounting and distribution of humanitarian aid.

This is indicated on the bill card on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reported.

It is noted that on December 21, Bill No. 9111 "On amendments to certain legislative acts to simplify the procedure for the import, accounting and distribution of humanitarian aid" was returned with the signature of the President, and the act is being sent out.

As reported, on December 8, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that changes the conditions for importing humanitarian aid into Ukraine.

Read also: 305 ships pass through Black Sea humanitarian corridor

The key innovation of the document is the legislative simplification of the procedure for the import, accounting and distribution of humanitarian aid. Thus, the law introduces an electronic system of humanitarian aid accounting. In addition, the law expands the list of recipients of humanitarian aid.

