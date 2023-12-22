Three Private Houses Damaged By Falling Drone Debris In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 22, three private houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of a massive Russian drone attack.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

He said the enemy launched a massive attack in the region. The air raid lasted almost 2.5 hours. The enemy attacked the Kyiv region with a UAV.

"Last night was restless again. The enemy launched a massive attack in the region. The air raid lasted almost 2.5 hours. The enemy attacked the Kyiv region with a UAV. The Air Defense Forces were actively working on enemy targets. There were no hits to critical infrastructure," the statement said.

According to Kravchenko, in one of the districts of the region, three private houses were damaged as a result of falling debris. A fire broke out in one of the unfinished houses, which was quickly extinguished.

military authorities share details of Russia's overnight drone attack on capita

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"Together with the local authorities, we will provide all necessary assistance to people whose property was damaged," assured the head of the RMA.

Operational services continue to record the consequences of the night attack.

As reported, at night on December 20, all Russian attack drones were hit by air defense on their approach to Kyiv.