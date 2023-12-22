NASA Finds Out How Much Crops Moscow Steals From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to NASA analysts, about 6.4 million tons of wheat and almost 1.5 million tons of sunflower seeds were harvested this year in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

This was reported by Bloomberg , Ukrinform saw.

Millions of tons of the most important agricultural crops are grown on the lands of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia. The problem is that it is currently very difficult to estimate the real volumes.

The fact is that some crops are consumed in these regions, while other volumes go to Russia or are mixed with Russian grain and sold on the world market.

According to NASA, this year, the regions of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia harvested about 6.4 million tons of wheat - similar to the total production of Bulgaria - and almost 1.5 million tons of sunflower seeds.

This study was made possible by NASA's Food Security and Agriculture and satellite image analysis.

According to Inbal Becker-Reshef, Program Director of the NASA Harvest, this is about a huge amount of grain.

NASA Harvest's research also shows that in 2023, about 7% of Ukraine's agricultural land was abandoned, mostly along the front line.

"Assessing the value and damage of grain grown on occupied land is also important for any claims Ukraine may make for reparations from Russia," the statement said.

While NASA's study does not show how much of the grain grown there is exported by Moscow, it does help indicate how much could potentially be mixed with Russian grain bound for the Middle East and Africa.

As reported, as of September 22, 2023, Ukrainian farmers have already harvested 29.8 million tons of grains and legumes and 7.649 million tons of oilseeds.

The Ukrainian Grain Association forecasted that in 2023 Ukraine would harvest up to 80.5 million tons of grains and oilseeds.