Enemy Shells Zaporizhzhia Region 181 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, December 21, Russian troops fired 181 times at the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"156 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Temyrivka, Luhivske, Kamianske, Stepove, Plavni, Pyatykhatky and other towns and villages on the line of fire," he wrote.

The invaders launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, three MLRS attacks on Hulyaipole and Orikhiv, 17 UAV attacks on Hulyaipole, Novodarivka, Chervone, Charivne, Malynivka Poltavka and Robotyne, and bombed Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne and Novoandriivka from the air.

There were six reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As reported, last night the enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. The infrastructure was damaged.