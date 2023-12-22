Russians Shoot Dead 8Th Grade Student On TOT Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, invaders killed a child in front of his family in one of the communities.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this at a press conference, Ukrinform reported.

"The situation there is terrible... An 8th grade student was killed in one of the settlements. Right in front of his family," Prokudin said.

According to him, it happened on December 20, the boy was passing somewhere and allegedly taking pictures of something, the child was grabbed, brought home and shot.

The head of the region noted that the Ukrainian authorities will appeal to all relevant bodies to record this crime.

He added that the forced passportization continues on the TOT of the Kherson region, teachers are forced to work according to Russian programs, and children are exposed to Russian propaganda.

As reported, in the fall of 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.