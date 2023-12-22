President Of Turkmenistan Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"The letter reads:

His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on your birthday.

Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan is making confident strides in comprehensive development, solidifying its influence on international affairs.

I am confident that strong and ancient relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop constantly for the benefit of our peoples and countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking advantage of this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish robust health, happiness and domestic harmony to you, and peace, further progress and prosperity to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of Turkmenistan"