               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Turkmenistan Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev


12/22/2023 5:20:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"The letter reads:

His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on your birthday.

Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan is making confident strides in comprehensive development, solidifying its influence on international affairs.

I am confident that strong and ancient relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop constantly for the benefit of our peoples and countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking advantage of this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish robust health, happiness and domestic harmony to you, and peace, further progress and prosperity to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of Turkmenistan"

MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107646869

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search