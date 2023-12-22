President Of Turkmenistan Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov,
has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
"The letter reads:
His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!
Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on
your birthday.
Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan is making
confident strides in comprehensive development, solidifying its
influence on international affairs.
I am confident that strong and ancient relations between
Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to
develop constantly for the benefit of our peoples and
countries.
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking advantage of this pleasant
opportunity, I sincerely wish robust health, happiness and domestic
harmony to you, and peace, further progress and prosperity to the
fraternal people of Azerbaijan.
Respectfully,
Serdar Berdimuhamedov
President of Turkmenistan"
MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107646869
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.