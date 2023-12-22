Community Condemns Latest Statement Of EU On Politicising Human Rights

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Western Azerbaijan Community has made an appeal. In its
address, the Community condemns the statement of the European Union
of December 21, 2023, on Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
It was stated that the EU, which turned a blind eye to the
deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia
and ignored various appeals of the West Azerbaijan community,
expressed "concern" about several individuals in Azerbaijan, which
is a manifestation of prejudice and double standards.
The appeal also says that manipulation and politicisation of
human rights have become the EU's way of thinking. For some reason,
arrogant officials like Josep Borell, deputies with a crusader
mentality sitting in the European Parliament, believe that the
world revolves around Brussels, the EU.
''The EU should stop interfering in Azerbaijan's internal
affairs, deal with Islamophobia, suppression of ethnic minorities,
and other fundamental problems in the EU area from France, the
Netherlands, to Lithuania, and instead of building a military base
in Armenia, demand that it allow Western Azerbaijanis to return to
their homeland.''
