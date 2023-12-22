Demining Units Of Azerbaijani Army Continue Operation In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The measures carried out by the engineer-sapper units of the
Azerbaijan Army on clearance of the liberated territories from
mines and unexploded ordnance continue according to the plan, Azernews reports , citing the Azerbaijani Defence
Ministry.
234 anti-personnel mines, 721 anti-tank mines, and 1405
unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralised by the
engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories on January
1–December 21, 2023, in a total area of 6,930 hectares.
Also, new supply roads have been laid, and existing security
roads have been improved and restored to ensure the safe movement
of columns of vehicles and combat equipment on rocky areas with
complex terrain, including difficulties to pass.
The main efforts are focused on demining settlements, sowing
plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated
territories.
A part of the mines and unexploded ordnance detected in the
Karabakh economic region were once again destroyed by detonation
and burning in the Godakburun training centre of the Aghdara
region.
Necessary measures for engineering support in the liberated
territories will be continued in 2024 in accordance with the
plan.
