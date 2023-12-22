Azerbaijani Culture Ministry Initiates Digitalisation Of Culture

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The e-Culture Digital Development Strategy (2024-2026) of the
Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan was approved by
the relevant decision of the Collegium of the Ministry of Culture, Azernews reports.
It was stated that in the modern era, digital technologies
rapidly involve all areas of the socio-economic system of our
country and people's daily activities, becoming an integral part of
socio-economic relations and characterising the digitization of
culture.
In this regard, the multi-faceted activities of the Ministry of
Culture, regulatory subjects covering the entire territory of the
country, and a wide cluster network (theatre, library, museum,
nature reserve, creative industries, audiovisual, performing arts,
tangible and intangible cultural heritage, cultural-educational
institutions, etc.) are accompanied by the production of large
volumes of information and require the implementation of management
in this area by applying a data-based digital management model.
Taking into account the special importance of organising and
coordinating activities in the field of digital management, a
working group on improving digital management was established in
the Ministry of Culture.
Analyses in the cultural sector were conducted by the working
group, the local and international experience was studied in the
direction of digitalization of culture, goals, priority directions,
main clusters in the field, and relevant modules for each cluster
were determined by analysing the current situation and
international experience. e-Culture matrix was formed by the
algorithmic crossing of clusters and modules.
e-Culture of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of
Azerbaijan was approved by the working group on improving digital
management in the Ministry of Culture in accordance with the Rule
of Compilation, Implementation, Monitoring, and Evaluation of State
Programs approved by Decree No. 1294 of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 6, 2021. The digital development
strategy (2024-2026) was developed and approved.
In the Action Plan of the e-Culture strategy, in the next 3
years, more than 100 measures will be taken in 10 priority
directions for the digitization of the cultural field, the
application of a data-based digital management model, a unified
administrative policy, the improvement of information systems and
resources, the redesign and electronicization of services, and the
expansion of integration opportunities are intended to be
implemented.
