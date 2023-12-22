Croatian President Congratulates Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović, has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
It is pleasure to send warm congratulations for your birthday
and best wishes of health, happiness and professional
achievements.
Mr. President, I wish you all the best and much success in your
efforts to further enhance the prosperity of your country.
I am confident that in the spirit of friendship, Croatia and
Azerbaijan will further strengthen and intensify bilateral
cooperation, whereby joint work to advance economic relations is of
exceptional importance.
Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Zoran Milanović
President of the Republic of Croatia"
MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107646863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.