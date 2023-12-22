               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Croatian President Congratulates Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev


12/22/2023 5:20:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It is pleasure to send warm congratulations for your birthday and best wishes of health, happiness and professional achievements.

Mr. President, I wish you all the best and much success in your efforts to further enhance the prosperity of your country.

I am confident that in the spirit of friendship, Croatia and Azerbaijan will further strengthen and intensify bilateral cooperation, whereby joint work to advance economic relations is of exceptional importance.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Zoran Milanović

President of the Republic of Croatia"

MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107646863

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search