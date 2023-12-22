Yiren Digital Named As One Of The 'Top 100 Annual Growth Public Companies Of 2023'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD ) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its inclusion in the "Top 100 Annual Growth Public Companies of 2023" by Snowball Finance ("Xueqiu"), the renowned investor community in China. The recognition reflects the acknowledgement of Yiren Digital's outstanding performance in the field of financial technology and its high potential for future growth.

Based on this year's third quarter earnings release, Yiren Digital achieved significant financial results, including a 54% year-over-year growth in total revenue for the first nine months of 2023 and a substantial 113% increase in net profit for the same period. Looking ahead, the company anticipates revenue in the range of RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating a projected full-year growth rate of 35% to 43% for 2023.

During Xueqiu's annual selection of growth-oriented public companies, the primary assessment criteria focus on a company's fundamental strength and the growth of the Xueqiu Index. The goal is to identify emerging enterprises with great potential for long-term fundamental growth, emphasizing the enduring value of their development trajectory. Yiren Digital's inclusion in the "Top 100 Annual Growth Public Companies of 2023" not only serves as a recognition of its past accomplishments but also signifies optimism about its future prospects.

This prestigious award follows Yiren Digital's recent receipt of the "2023 Annual Digital Inclusive Finance Excellence Award" from reputable institutions, including the China Digital Index Research Institute and the Shanghai Finance and Development Laboratory. Additionally, Yiren Digital was honored as the "Inclusive Finance Institution of the Year" at the 9th Beijing Financial Forum earlier this month.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a sophisticated, AI-powered platform offering a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company specializes in delivering tailor-made insurance solutions to individuals, families, and businesses, aiming to augment their overall well-being and security. Additionally, Yiren Digital Ltd. provides premium lifestyle services and digital financial services, supporting clients at various stages of their growth journey and catering to their financing needs that arise from consumption and production activities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

