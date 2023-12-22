Neurological disorders are surging; this trend is particularly noticeable in syndromes associated with progressive ataxia and weakness disorders, such as Friedreich's ataxia, spinocerebellar ataxia and muscular dystrophy. The necessity for effective treatments has intensified as more individuals are affected by these conditions. Friedreich's ataxia, in particular, stands out as the most common form of hereditary ataxia, originating from genetic factors, impacting at least 1 in every 50,000 individuals.

According to the National MS Society, multiple sclerosis (MS) has a considerable presence in the United States, with an estimated one million people living with the condition. Society also reports approximately 25,000 new cases of MS diagnosed annually. As patients and healthcare professionals become more aware of these disorders, there is a growing demand for therapeutic interventions to address the challenges these debilitating conditions pose.

Key players in the global market for treatment for syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders are focused on authorizations and launches of innovative products to develop the portfolio. The product portfolio has a number of drugs used to treat multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and hereditary neuropathies. These drugs are Kesimpta (ofatumumab), Gilenya, Exforge and Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec). The FDA approved Skyclarys (omaveloxolone) in Feb. 2023; it is the first treatment for Friedreich's ataxia, a rare inherited degenerative disease that damages the nervous system, characterized by impaired coordination and walking.



The market has seen strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical and product-development counterparts and thus some impressive candidates may hit the market in two to four years. Penetration is also being made into emerging markets, and more European markets are opening up. The major players in the market are Novartis AG, Pfizer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche Holding Ltd., Merck & Co., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Abbott Laboratories.

The scope of this study encompasses the neurodegenerative (i.e., progressive ataxia and weakness) disorders in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. The report analyzes each market and its applications, the technologies involved, market projections and market shares. Technological issues include the latest trends and developments. The emerging market for enzyme inhibitors includes India, China, Japan, Canada and Australia. The report informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. As the report covers geographic regions in detail, companies interested in expanding geographic reach will also find this helpful.

This report also covers merger and acquisition (M&A) strategies and collaborations, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type.

