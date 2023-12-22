Interventional Imaging Market Analysis And Forecast 2023-2033: Surge In Minimally Invasive Procedures Driving Global Growth

Interventional Imaging Systems to Dominate the Global Interventional Imaging Market (by Offering)

Based on offering, the interventional imaging systems segment dominated the global interventional imaging market in FY2022. The interventional imaging systems constitute the prevalent offering type owing to their widespread use in almost all applications related to the global interventional imaging market. Due to the increasing utilization of interventional imaging for minimally invasive procedures and diagnosis the market is anticipated that this segment will continue to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Cardiology to Dominate the Global Interventional Imaging Market (by Application)

Based on application, the global interventional imaging market was dominated by the cardiology segment in FY2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to several factors, including the elevated prevalence of cardiac diseases, the heightened utilization of radiology procedures for diagnosing cardiac conditions, and the expanding elderly population. Cardiac MRI, which does not employ ionizing radiation, is increasingly used for detecting and monitoring cardiac diseases. It facilitates the assessment of both cardiac anatomy and functionality in individuals with heart ailments.

Hospitals Segment to Dominate the Global Interventional Imaging Market Based on End User

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global interventional imaging market in FY2022. Interventional imaging is a rapidly growing field of medicine that uses image-guided procedures to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions. Interventional imaging is performed in hospitals in dedicated imaging suites called catheterization labs (Cath labs).

Demand - Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Market Demand Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures: Interventional imaging allows rapid image capture and top-notch image clarity, elevating the overall patient experience. These breakthroughs, used across various medical fields, enhance efficiency, and diagnostic precision, and can expedite the diagnosis process. Moreover, improvements in imaging have played a crucial role in the growth of minimally invasive surgical procedures, minimizing the necessity for invasive surgeries, thereby lowering risks and speeding up patient recovery times.

Market Restraints:

Shortages of Skilled Professionals: Lack of training is one of the key barriers to the growth of the conventional technologies market. The challenge can be distinctly divided into two types - lack of formal training opportunities and sufficient operating time. In almost all cases, despite receiving advanced minimally invasive surgical training, the surgeon is highly unlikely to perform the procedure immediately afterward. The adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures involves a steep learning curve.

Market Opportunities:

Integration of AI in Interventional Imaging: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in interventional imaging has opened up a multitude of prospects within the global interventional imaging market. Numerous key players are actively developing imaging software leveraging AI, which is poised to elevate the market further. Interventional imaging platforms that are enabled with AI offer high accuracy in assisting surgical procedures, enhanced decision-making, and workflow automation in reducing the variations that could affect the health of the patients.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Medical procedure that utilizes image-guided, minimally invasive techniques for both diagnosing and treating a wide range of diseases. Interventional imaging depends on tools such as angiography, mobile C-arm systems, and fluoroscopy imaging to carry out procedures like thrombolysis, embolization, and biopsies, as well as various vascular and other minimally invasive interventions. These approaches have the potential to significantly decrease recovery periods, lower risks, and reduce overall medical expenses.

The interventional imaging market refers to the interventional imaging systems, interventional imaging software, and consumables to guide minimally invasive interventions and are involved in the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases.

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:



Becton, Dickinson

Canon

Esaote

FUJIFILM Holdings

GE HealthCare

Hologic

Intuitive Surgical

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic plc

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker

Shimadzu

Terumo Trivitron Healthcare

Key Attributes:

