End User (Glass Bottles, Aluminum Bottles) , Types (Tin-Free, Tin-Plated) , By " Crown Corks Market-2024 " Region

Astir Vitogiannis

Avon Crown Caps and Containers

AMD Industries Limited

Continental Crowns and Closures

Crown Holdings

Finn-Korkki

Manaksia Industry

Nippon Closures

Pelliconi

Samhwa Crown and Closure

TOKK Viscose Closures

The Crown Corks Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

The crown cork, the first form of bottle cap, was invented by Wilpam Painter in 1892 in Baltimore.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Crown Corks market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Crown Corks market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Crown Corks landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Tin-Free accounting for of the Crown Corks global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Glass Bottles segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Crown Corks include Astir Vitogiannis, Avon Crown Caps and Containers, AMD Industries pmited, Continental Crowns and Closures, Crown Holdings, Finn-Korkki, Manaksia Industry, Nippon Closures and Pelpconi, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Crown Corks in 2021.

This report focuses on Crown Corks volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Crown Corks market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Crown Corks Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Tin-Free Tin-Plated

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Glass Bottles Aluminum Bottles

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

