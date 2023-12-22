Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Shipbuilding, Auto Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Other) , Types (Common Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs, Super Hard Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs)

3M

Freeman Manufacturing and Supply Company

NORTON

ARC Abrasives

CSM Abrasives Plus

CGW

Extremea Brasives

Eastwind Diamond Abrasives

Marvel Abrasives

Anchor Abrasives

AA Abrasives

Sparky Abrasives Saint-Gobain

The Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market

Resin bonded abrasive disc is made of resin, used in cutting pieces, double face, heavy load grinding wheel, popshing wheel and so on. It has the characteristics of certain elasticity, low heat resistance, good self-sharpening, simple production and short process cycle. Widely used in rough grinding, grinding, cutting and free grinding.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Common Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs accounting for of the Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Shipbuilding segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs include 3M, Freeman Manufacturing and Supply Company, NORTON, ARC Abrasives, CSM Abrasives Plus, CGW, Extremea Brasives, Eastwind Diamond Abrasives and Marvel Abrasives, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs in 2021.

This report focuses on Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



Types of Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs market

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Common Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Super Hard Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs

Application of Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs market

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Shipbuilding

Auto Industry

Petrochemical Industry Other

Regional Analysis



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs industry, segmented by type, application, and customer sector.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs market post-Covid-19.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Industry.

Detailed TOC of Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs

1.2 Classification of Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Drivers

1.6.2 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Restraints

1.6.3 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Resin Bonded Abrasive Discs Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

