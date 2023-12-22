Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Wire and Cable, Automotive, Appliances, Electronic Equipment, Other) , Types (Polyolefin Heat-shrinkable Tubing, Fluoropolymer Heat-shrinkable Tubing, Chlorinated Polyolefin Heat-shrinkable Tubing, Other Types) , By " Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market-2024 " Region

TE Connectivity

Sumitomo Electric

DSG-Canus

3M

Changyuan Group

HellermannTyton

CIAC

Qualtek

Alpha Wire

Insultab

Dasheng Group

LG

Panduit

Molex

Woer

Thermosleeve USA

Shrinkflex

Salipt

Yun Lin Electronic

Zeus Huaxiong Plastic

The Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market: Key Aspects and Insights

Heat-shrinkable tubing is a kind of special thermal-shrinkable casing made of polyolefin, can provide insulation protection for wires, cables and wire terminals.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing market size is estimated to be worth USD 1902.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2596 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Heat-Shrinkable Tubing market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Heat-Shrinkable Tubing landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Flame retardant, insulation, temperature resistance, soft and elastic

This report focuses on Heat-Shrinkable Tubing volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heat-Shrinkable Tubing market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Types of Heat-Shrinkable Tubing market

Product Type Analysis



Polyolefin Heat-shrinkable Tubing

Fluoropolymer Heat-shrinkable Tubing

Chlorinated Polyolefin Heat-shrinkable Tubing Other Types

Application of Heat-Shrinkable Tubing market

End Users/Application Analysis



Wire and Cable

Automotive

Appliances

Electronic Equipment Other

Regional Analysis



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents - Global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heat-Shrinkable Tubing

1.2 Classification of Heat-Shrinkable Tubing by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Drivers

1.6.2 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Restraints

1.6.3 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Heat-Shrinkable Tubing Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

