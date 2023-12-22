Artificial Fur Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Apparel, Upholstery and Home Textiles, Other Accessories) , Types (Velvet, Corduroy, Fake Furs, Others) , By " Artificial Fur Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

DealTask

FIM

Peltex Fibers

Sommers Plastic Products

Texfactor Textiles

Aono Pile

Taenaka Pile Fabrics

Ompile

Ningbo Tenglong Fur

Ningbo Chenghong Plush Products

Ningbo Honghui Plush Products Ningbo Hefan Plush Product

The Artificial Fur Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Artificial Fur, also called faux fur, is known as pile fabric, which is engineered to have the appearance and warmth of animal fur.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Artificial Fur market size is estimated to be worth USD 152.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 388 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Artificial Fur market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Artificial Fur landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Velvet accounting for of the Artificial Fur global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Apparel segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Artificial Fur include DealTask, FIM, Peltex Fibers, Sommers Plastic Products, Texfactor Textiles, Aono Pile, Taenaka Pile Fabrics, Ompile and Ningbo Tenglong Fur, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Artificial Fur in 2021.

This report focuses on Artificial Fur volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Fur market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Artificial Fur Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Velvet

Corduroy

Fake Furs Others

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Apparel

Upholstery and Home Textiles Other Accessories

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

